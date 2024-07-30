Wolfs was specifically written with George Clooney and Brad Pitt in mind

HQ

One of Apple's next big film efforts will see Brad Pitt and George Clooney colliding once again, playing the role of competing hitmen tasked with completing the same job. It's a movie that seems to be filled with a lot of tension and witty humour, as the recent trailer affirms.

While we're getting ever closer to being able to see Wolfs in cinemas (it premieres on September 20), Empire recently spoke with director Jon Watts about the films, wherein the Spider-Man director revealed that he created the film with specifically Pitt and Clooney in mind.

Empire adds, "The partnership of Jack and Nick is absolutely intended to play on audiences' existing associations with Clooney and Pitt. The parts were written specifically for them: two of Hollywood's leading-est men, who, individually, have long inhabited the role of the cool, calm, and collected guy in various twist-filled thrillers."

We'll have to see if the duo can recapture the Oceans lighting in the bottle with Wolfs when it premieres in a couple of months.