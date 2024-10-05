Wolfs is the most-watched movie ever on Apple TV+

HQ

It seems it was a smart choice to bet on Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The action-comedy Wolfs, starring the two stars, has become a hit on Apple TV+ and is now the most-watched movie ever on the platform.

Apple has yet to share any exact numbers, but according to Deadline, the number of viewers increased by 30% compared to the previous week. Additionally, it caused a surge in subscribers in several countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany.

We can only congratulate Apple on their success, and yes — a sequel is (unsurprisingly) already in the works, with director Jon Watts currently working on the script.

Have you seen Wolfs? What did you think of the movie?