Wolfenstein teaser from Xbox boss heats things up ahead of the Tokyo Game Show

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There's now just one week left until the Tokyo Game Show kicks off where, as usual, we can look forward to a ton of announcements, news, and gameplay footage. In addition, there will be plenty of streams in connection with the event, not least from Microsoft, which has been investing heavily in the Tokyo Game Show for many years.

They'll kick things off on September 17 at 11:00 a.m. BST / 12:00 p.m. CEST, and you can read more about what we'll see on Xbox Wire. But there are usually a few surprises in store as well, and perhaps the Xbox division's chief strategy officer, Matthew Ball, has dropped a major hint about what's to come.

On X, he posted a photo of the classic Wolfenstein enemy, the Panzerhund, standing outside Bethesda's headquarters in Rockville. Of course, it could simply be that he wanted to let people know he was there, but the Swedish Wolfenstein developer MachineGames hasn't released a new game since Indiana Jones and the Great Circle debuted two years ago, and it's undeniably time for them to show off what they've been working on.

We might also mention that MachineGames CEO Jerk Gustafsson said earlier this year that they will return to Wolfenstein sooner or later:

"Our intention has always been to go back to Wolfenstein. We wanted to finish the trilogy. And when we do that, that is something that I don't want to comment on. It can be now, it can be later, but we're not done with it. That's what I can say."

What do you reckon, is it pure coincidence that Ball chose this motif, or will Wolfenstein III be announced soon - and if so, will it be an Xbox exclusive?