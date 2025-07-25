Wolfenstein locked and loaded for TV

Amazon has officially greenlit a TV adaptation of Wolfenstein, with none other than Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, Maniac) steering the ship as writer, producer, and showrunner. He's joined by heavyweight duo Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy, who will hopefully help bring justice to B.J. Blazkowicz and his relentless Nazi-slaying ways.

Exact plot details remain under wraps, but the official (and pitch-perfect) logline boldly states: "The story of killing Nazis is evergreen." The project follows in the footsteps of Amazon's hit show Fallout, also produced by Kilter Films. Now the big question is whether Blazkowicz can shoot his way into the hearts of TV viewers the same way he did when he first stormed onto the scene back in 1981.

What do you think - are you hyped for this one?