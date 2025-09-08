Wolfenstein II almost featured a naked Hitler

HQ

There was no naked Hitler in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, something that could have made an already controversial game even more incendiary. According to creative director Jens Matthies, the original plan was to show Adolf fully exposed to the world, swinging his little bratwurst.

In one of the game's most memorable scenes, we already see a sweaty, sick, and incoherent Hitler. Even there, he is portrayed as grotesque and violent, but the developers actually wanted to push things much further. Among the many ideas was also a sequence where the dictator urinated on the floor. Bethesda, however, put a stop to these elements. The story is mentioned in the new NoClip documentary, where Matthies recounted how he brought up the ideas with Todd Vaughn, then VP of production at Bethesda. Vaughn was quick to discourage including them in the final product.

"I asked him on Slack if it would be a problem if we saw Hitler's penis, and he replied: 'Yes, I wouldn't recommend that.' So we dropped the idea," Matthies said with a laugh.

He added that it's always important to know where to draw the line — and sometimes, as he put it, "you need to be saved from yourself." If you haven't checked out the documentary yet, you can watch it in full below.