Wolf Scouts and their incredibly deadly good boy are taking Warhammer's Kill Team by storm

One half of the Dead Silence box set coming to Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team has been detailed in a new post. We're talking about the wild, primal, furry allegation-inducing Space Wolves of course, who are bringing their Wolf Scouts to try and take down a team of Tau Stealth Suits as quietly as possible.

Space Marine Scouts or Neophytes are often seen as the rookies of the Space Marine forces, but Wolf Scouts are veteran warriors and pathfinders. They might not be many in number, but they can certainly pack a punch, and can even blindside their opponents thanks to their Elemental Storm ability, which gives bonuses to Wolf Scouts in the range of their Elemental Storm token, such as being able to charge while concealed, and getting re-rolls on defence tests after being shot.

There's also the star of the show, the Fenrisian Wolf. A good boy who follows your team around, and can even make a charge before any fighting has kicked off once per battle. He might not be able to be equipped with any weapons outside of his natural fangs, but when those chompers are like a chainsword, you can't really complain.

