Wolf Pack won't be returning for a second series

Paramount has announced that it has axed its supernatural teen drama after just one season. The show, which is based on the 2004 book of the same name, debuted on Paramount+ on 26th January 2023 and its first season consisted of eight episodes.

Variety notes that the show's cancellation was likely due to the dual Hollywood writer strikes, which caused production on the show to pause. With the strikes taking place, the second season of the show wouldn't have premiered until 2025 at the earliest.

