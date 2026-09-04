Wolf Haus Games on how they choose what to add to Join Us: "If someone wants something, we'll just do it"

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If you've seen a trailer for developer Wolf Haus Games' Join Us (or perhaps even seen our exclusive Gamescom gameplay below), you'll know this is a rather absurd and ambitious project. It's an open-world survival game where the premise is to build up a cult in a dilapidated part of America, with the wider experience soon spiralling into chaos when all sorts of alien and demonic threats make their arrival.

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Needless to say, it's a game with a lot of moving parts and near untapped creative opportunities. This is something we inquired about during our time at the German convention, where we had the chance to interview Wolf Haus Games co-founder and CEO Joe Dietsch, in a full and locally subtitled interview you can find at the bottom of this article.

During the interview, we spoke about the limits to bringing features to Join Us and how this ties into the growing community for the game, with Dietsch explaining the following.

"We don't have a lot of red tape. We're pretty fast at making things. If someone wants something, we'll just do it. We have a Discord community now where people have asked for things in the game and we just put them in. People sent us pictures they drew, asking, 'hey, can that be a poster on a wall?' Okay. You know, something we do in our Discord community is We have a server where everyone can leave their name if they want to be in the game. All the NPCs in the game are people who've left their names in our Discord. So we're already trying to bring a community together, which is weird because it's a cult game, but we're not, we're not actually trying to make a cult, but like a little bit.... It's the problem with getting a game out there, getting the co-op and your marketing and it all kind of feels like a cult at some point. So it's like we're in the recruitment process."

Dietsch also talked about why community is so important to him and the folks at Wolf Haus Games, expressing: "I started this as a solo dev and it was... that was my game then. Then these 13 guys came together, who are making the game now, and now it's all of our game. But then when you ship it out, it's everybody's game, kind of, like it belongs to the people playing it, the people bought it, everyone has ideas. So at that point there's a community and I think I would like the life of the game to have input from the people who are playing it."

With Join Us set to launch in March 2027, we also briefly inquired about whether Wolf Haus Games has grand plans for the game following its debut, to which Dietsch told us the below.

"Take a nap sometime. Everyone's scheduled for mid-March, late March. But no, I think that the plan after it is that we want to continue support. We have a lot of fun working on this game. It's not something where we just want to send it off like 'we're done with it'. We love it, we're still going to love it, we're still going to want to work on it. I think it's going to be something where we'll want to - in waves - we know there's some content we're going to want to support in the months following launch."

For more from Join Us, don't miss our recent hands-on preview of the game, and as mentioned earlier, be sure to watch the full interview with Dietsch below too.