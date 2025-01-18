Wolcen Studio unveils Project Pantheon

Wolcen Studio, known for its hit action RPG Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, is stepping back into the gaming spotlight with their new project, Project Pantheon. The game, labeled on Steam as an ExtrAction RPG, brings a fresh twist to the genre, combining high-stakes extraction gameplay with classic hack-and-slash mechanics. Alongside the reveal, the studio released a teaser offering a glimpse of the game's world. Set in a dark fantasy world, players will face off against formidable foes in PvPvE combat while striving to secure valuable loot. But here's the catch: if you fail to extract, you lose it all. The game promises an exciting, grounded experience reminiscent of Escape from Tarkov but with that signature Diablo-style flair. Though there's no official release date yet, we know that Project Pantheon will be free-to-play.

Will you be playing Project Pantheon when it's released?