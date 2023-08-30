Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's second DLC launches next month

The 27th of September will bring us the Conqueror of Jiangdong DLC.

HQ

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting its second DLC, Conqueror of Jiangdong, next month, specifically on the 27th of September. It'll be available as part of the Season Pass and as its own standalone bit of content.

We don't have a lot of concrete details, but fans can expect to hear more soon. It's likely we'll be getting some new story content, enemies, weapons, and a Divine Beast to fight as well. Moreover, in the same update, the Lies of P collaboration content will be added into the game.

The final paid DLC, Upheaval in Jingxiang is out in December. Stay tuned for updates on more Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty content as we hear more about these upcoming DLCs.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

