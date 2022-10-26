Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to launch in March

HQ

Team Ninja has set a date for when its upcoming action-RPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch. As announced in a tweet, the title will be arriving on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles (as well as Game Pass on day one) on March 3, 2023.

This game revolves around the story of a militia soldier who is fighting to survive in a dark fantasy take on the Three Kingdoms era of China. The world is said to be ravaged by beasts and demons and is on the verge of collapse, and it's up to the player to use their sword fighting skills and martial arts moves to evade and overcome the dangers these supernatural creatures pose.

To get a further look at the game, you can catch a trailer below, and you can also find our recent interview with producers Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa, a duo we caught up with at Gamescom during the summer.

