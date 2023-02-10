Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty supports free upgrades and Xbox Play Anywhere

HQ

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo have updated the official FAQ for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and included a lot of practical information. Amongst other things, we get to know that it has a maximum resolution of 4K and a target frame rate of 60 frames per second.

You probably won't get both though, and there will be a Resolution Mode (prioritizes high resolution) and a Performance Mode (prioritzes high frame rate) to choose from. You will also be able to upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version to PlayStation 5 at no extra cost.

If you play Xbox, it's even better as Smart Delivery and Xbox Play Anywhere are supported. This means you will get the best version automatically at no extra cost, and can move freely between Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC with the digital version of the game (physical only between the two Xbox formats).

As far as cross-saves go, it's only available within the same hardware family, and save files can manually be moved between PlayStation, while this is done automatically for Xbox. The FAQ explains:

"For the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 version, the data can be carried over by selecting Title Menu > SYSTEM > Manage Cross Save. For the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Store versions, it is automatically synced to the cloud. Cross save between different hardware makers is not supported."

Finally, it's also explained that Steam Deck unfortunately won't be supported (at least not at launch).

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released on March 3 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass on day one.