Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Souls Hackers 2 and F1 22 join Game Pass

Microsoft has added a nice selection of titles to Game Pass the last few weeks, and now it's time to see what we're getting through this month and early March.

Not that there are many surprises, as we already knew about the headliners. Still, I'm not complaining when one of them basically is Nioh in China. Here's the line-up:





Merge & Blade on Cloud, console, and PC on February 28



Soul Hackers 2 on Cloud, console, and PC on February 28



F1 22 on console and PC on March 2



Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Cloud, console, and PC on March 3



It's not just good news, however, as these games will leave the service on February 28:

