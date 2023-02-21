Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Souls Hackers 2 and F1 22 join Game Pass

But we'll also lose access to Final Fantasy XIII, Octopath Traveler, Alien: Isolation, Dragon Ball FighterZ and more next week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Microsoft has added a nice selection of titles to Game Pass the last few weeks, and now it's time to see what we're getting through this month and early March.

Not that there are many surprises, as we already knew about the headliners. Still, I'm not complaining when one of them basically is Nioh in China. Here's the line-up:

It's not just good news, however, as these games will leave the service on February 28:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Souls Hackers 2 and F1 22 join Game Pass


Loading next content