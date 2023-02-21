Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Souls Hackers 2 and F1 22 join Game Pass

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
Follow us
Microsoft has added a nice selection of titles to Game Pass the last few weeks, and now it's time to see what we're getting through this month and early March.
Not that there are many surprises, as we already knew about the headliners. Still, I'm not complaining when one of them basically is Nioh in China. Here's the line-up:
It's not just good news, however, as these games will leave the service on February 28: