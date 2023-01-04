Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

      Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Shows Off New Gameplay Footage

      Take a look at the Mount Tianzhu region and all the deadly enemies within.

      HQ

      Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has just shown off 10 minutes of fresh gameplay footage, giving us another look at Team Ninja's new Soulslike. Set in the Three Kingdoms era of Chinese history, the action game allows you to take on mythological creatures as well as normal human enemies.

      The combat focuses not only on the different combos you can pull off by attacking foes, but also requires some quick timing in order for you to dodge and parry your enemies. There are certainly comparisons to be made here to Team Ninja's other Soulslike series Nioh and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

      However, unlike the latter of those two games where you're stuck with your sword the whole time, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty allows for a bit more build variety as you can take a bow, staff, or classic sword into action with you.

      Check out the gameplay footage below, and if you like what you see, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set to launch on the 3rd of March on Xbox and PC.

      Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

