We already knew that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was going to be crammed with epic battles against both monsters and humans, but we're still really impressed by this latest trailer from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo. Here they focus on the action-parts of the game, and lets just say there seems to be a lot of it, and that it looks really good.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches on March 3 for PC, PLaystation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the video below.