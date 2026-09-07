Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty reaches 8 million players after launching on Nintendo Switch 2

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Team Ninja may be best known among gamers for delivering us the Nioh series, but it has quickly impressed with one of its newer series in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. A sequel is already on its way for next year, and it's clear from the player count of the original game that there's a huge audience waiting to tap into the next experience.

As publisher Koei Tecmo posted on social media following the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Nintendo Switch 2, the game has surpassed 8 million players total. A little asterisk at the bottom of the image tells us these 8 million players include digital and physical purchases, as well as those who logged on through a subscription service like Xbox Game Pass.

It's not clear how many players hopped on Wo Long for a bit via a subscription service, but there's a clear audience for the action game that mixes Chinese myth and history. We'll have to see how Wo Long 2 ups the ante when it releases in early 2027.