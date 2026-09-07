Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty reaches 8 million players after launching on Nintendo Switch 2
There's a big audience waiting for the sequel, arriving early next year.
Team Ninja may be best known among gamers for delivering us the Nioh series, but it has quickly impressed with one of its newer series in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. A sequel is already on its way for next year, and it's clear from the player count of the original game that there's a huge audience waiting to tap into the next experience.
As publisher Koei Tecmo posted on social media following the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Nintendo Switch 2, the game has surpassed 8 million players total. A little asterisk at the bottom of the image tells us these 8 million players include digital and physical purchases, as well as those who logged on through a subscription service like Xbox Game Pass.
It's not clear how many players hopped on Wo Long for a bit via a subscription service, but there's a clear audience for the action game that mixes Chinese myth and history. We'll have to see how Wo Long 2 ups the ante when it releases in early 2027.