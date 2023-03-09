Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players struggles with the first boss on Xbox

HQ

As we wrote in our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it is a really challenging adventure, and especially the first boss has a reputation of being unreasonable hard.

This is something that a whole lot of players got to experience last week when the game premiered, as it was also included with Xbox Game Pass. The latter led to a whole lot of people trying it out, but it seems like an overwhelming majority of Xbox gamers simply decided that this wasn't their cup of tea.

As noticed by TrueAchievements, only 33% of all gamers on Xbox has managed to pass the first boss. As Game Pass makes it possible to try a new game out at no extra cost, we can imagine many people doing this, before realizing how steep the difficulty is from the beginning. Only 2% of the Xbox gamers did unlock the final story related Achievement.

Did you managed to beat the first boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, or did you decide that it just wasn't for you?