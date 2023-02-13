Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty lets you design your own battle flags

HQ

Having a battle flag was a crucial part of warfare for centuries, and this is clearly something that Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo wants to illustrate in the upcoming Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Therefore, the official Twitter account for the game has now revealed that you can design your own battle flags.

They explain that you can use "several colors & a large selection of symbols" and even create "several flags & also save them as presets". You can check out some examples of what this will look like below.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches on March 3 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It will also be included with Game Pass starting day one.