Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty lets you design your own battle flags

The action-RPG will be coming next month.

Having a battle flag was a crucial part of warfare for centuries, and this is clearly something that Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo wants to illustrate in the upcoming Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Therefore, the official Twitter account for the game has now revealed that you can design your own battle flags.

They explain that you can use "several colors & a large selection of symbols" and even create "several flags & also save them as presets". You can check out some examples of what this will look like below.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launches on March 3 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It will also be included with Game Pass starting day one.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

