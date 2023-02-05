HQ

Team Ninja has made a habit of releasing multiple demos for their games leading up to launch the last few years and using these to make improvements based on the feedback. I have no doubt that this is one of the reasons why both Nioh and Nioh 2 are great games, so I'm glad to see the studio's next game follows tradition.

The talented studio says Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting a second demo on February 24, and will - unlike the one we got in September - be available on both PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. Not only that. It'll also allow us to transfer our save data from the demo to the full game and thank us for testing it by giving access to the "Crouching Dragon Helmet".