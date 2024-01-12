Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting a complete edition

HQ

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty may feel like a distant memory considering the bombastic year that 2023 was for game releases, but when we played the Soulslike back in March last year, we enjoyed quite a lot of it.

If you've not had the chance to check it out, it seems that Team Ninja is giving people the perfect opportunity to do so in the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition. Launching digitally for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC on the 7th of February, the Complete Edition comes with the base game and all its DLC.

There's also a new and exclusive item called Shiji, which reveals flag locations and lets you claim them more easily. If you've already bought the main game, a free armour set is going to be given away throughout February, and you'll be able to claim it in your Deliveries tab from the game's main meu.