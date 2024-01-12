Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting a complete edition

It's launching digitally on the 7th of February.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty may feel like a distant memory considering the bombastic year that 2023 was for game releases, but when we played the Soulslike back in March last year, we enjoyed quite a lot of it.

If you've not had the chance to check it out, it seems that Team Ninja is giving people the perfect opportunity to do so in the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition. Launching digitally for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC on the 7th of February, the Complete Edition comes with the base game and all its DLC.

There's also a new and exclusive item called Shiji, which reveals flag locations and lets you claim them more easily. If you've already bought the main game, a free armour set is going to be given away throughout February, and you'll be able to claim it in your Deliveries tab from the game's main meu.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Related texts

0
Wo Long: Fallen DynastyScore

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
REVIEW. Written by Joakim Sjögren

Team Ninja attempts to create yet another Dark Souls challenger, but unlike the much-loved Nioh adventures, the new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty unfortunately falls on its own sword.



Loading next content