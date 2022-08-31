Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a 40-hour adventure

HQ

HQ

Team Ninja's upcoming adventure Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June, and was early on described as a game in the same vein as Nioh. Now the developers have revealed that it is a pretty massive adventure we can look forward to, with a campaign lasting around 40 hours.

This is no upper limit though as people doing side quests and exploring a lot, could look forward to considerably more. It is also said that the game will have a traditional quest structure, and have a multiplayer component allowing groups of up to three players.

While we still don't know when Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released, it is said to arrive during the first half of 2023 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It will also be included with Game Pass starting day one.

Thanks Vandal