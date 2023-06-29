Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty expansion Battle of Zhongyuan launches today

HQ

Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was released back in March and offered an advenure based on Chinese mythology. It was met with mixed reviews as many noticed that the game simply wasn't finished at the time of the release, but since then Team Ninja seems to have sorted out most of its issues.

Now it's time to return to the world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty again, as the first expansion Battle of Zhongyuan has now been released with more deadly combat. You can check it out below, where we've also included a mini documentary from Microsoft who would like to remind everyone that the game is included with Game Pass.

The short video shows a very skilled Chinese craftsman making an Xbox Series S/X controller from real jade. The work is impressive and the result really cool, so check it out.

