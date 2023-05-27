Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty DLC to include new stages, enemies and more in June

HQ

Team Ninja didn't exactly deliver something groundbreaking when they launched Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in March, but many of us enjoyed the game a lot more than Joakim and liked the idea of more content. Then it's a good thing we won't have to wait much longer for it...even if we'll have many other options when it arrives.

Because the developers have announced that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's first DLC, Battle of Zhongyuan, will launch of June 29. This will include new stages, enemies, weapon type, and even a new difficulty level. More details will be shared in the coming weeks.