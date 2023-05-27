Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty DLC to include new stages, enemies and more in June

Because Street Fighter 6, Diablo VI, Final Fantasy XVI, Layers of Fear, Aliens: Dark Descent, AEW: Fight Forever and more didn't make next month busy enough...

HQ

Team Ninja didn't exactly deliver something groundbreaking when they launched Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty in March, but many of us enjoyed the game a lot more than Joakim and liked the idea of more content. Then it's a good thing we won't have to wait much longer for it...even if we'll have many other options when it arrives.

Because the developers have announced that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's first DLC, Battle of Zhongyuan, will launch of June 29. This will include new stages, enemies, weapon type, and even a new difficulty level. More details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen DynastyScore

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
REVIEW. Written by Joakim Sjögren

Team Ninja attempts to create yet another Dark Souls challenger, but unlike the much-loved Nioh adventures, the new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty unfortunately falls on its own sword.



