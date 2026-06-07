Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember joins the rapidly swelling early 2027 release calendar

Fresh of the release of Nioh 3, Team Ninja is by no means slowing down with its launches, as it has already confirmed the next game scheduled for release in a Wo Long sequel.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember is set for a release in early 2027. The game gives us a return to the Three Kingdoms-inspired world of Wo Long, with plenty of tough enemies to fight, places to explore, and a story to follow that'll mix history and fantasy.

In this game, it looks like we'll be blessed with the powers of a phoenix, hence Wo Long 2's Wings of Ember title. We'll have to see how they change the combat as we look deeper at the game in the months leading up to its release.