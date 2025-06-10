Wizards of the Coast isn't done with CRPGs like Baldur's Gate III

HQ

After Baldur's Gate III, everyone expected Larian Studios and D&D creator Wizards of the Coast to immediately start working on the sequel. However, the developer and publisher went their separate ways. It seems that was for the best in the end, as Larian just didn't have the desire to create another Baldur's Gate, but that doesn't mean it's over for D&D games.

Giant Skull, a new studio founded in 2024 by Star Wars Jedi and God of War veteran Stig Asmussen, is working on a new narrative-focused action game set in the D&D universe. Speaking to Polygon Wizards of the Coast president John Hight confirmed that "CRPGs that are going to be as serious as BG3" are still on the table, but Giant Skull's game won't be that.

"We have 50 years of DMs coming together and creating their own campaigns, and we've provided templates for hundreds and hundreds of monsters in D&D," Hight said. "The things that form the dreams and the nightmares of people, from gelatinous cubes to owl bears. So it's really important that any manifestation of them in a game be as good as what's in our own minds. That's a tall order. And I think about what Stig and Patrick Murphy did on God of War 3, taking that pantheon of both gods and the crazy monsters from mythology and bringing them to life. It's like, wow, what if we could unleash them on D&D?"

As for Giant Skull's game, while it is likely years away, Stig Asmussen promises a focus on melee combat, with lessons learned from God of War and the Star Wars Jedi games. "We had a clean slate and we were able to build very quickly based on all of our learnings over the years before. That's allowed us to create a motion model that's so much faster now, so much more fluid," he said.

A D&D action game is in development at Giant Skull.