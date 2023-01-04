Wizards of the Coast Cancels 5 Unannounced Games

HQ

Wizards of the Coast, the company behind Dungeons & Dragons, has revealed that five unannounced projects have been scrapped and around 15 people at the company have been affected.

Bloomberg initially broke this news, receiving the information from Wizards of the Coast but the company declined to share which titles it was scrapping. Back in 2019, it was reported that around 7 or 8 Dungeons & Dragons related titles were in the works, which means there could only be a couple left.

It appears Wizards of the Coast are looking to instead tighten up their digital gaming focus, honing in on the "existing brands" it has, likely meaning Baldur's Gate 3 and Magic.

Otherside Entertainment and Hidden Path Entertainment are said to be the hardest hit by these cancellations, though unless Wizards of the Coast is to unveil more about the games we never got to hear about, it seems like they will remain forever a mystery.