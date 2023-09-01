Wizard with a Gun to launch next month

HQ

Developer Galvanic Games and publisher Devolver Digital has announced exactly when the upcoming Wizard with a Gun will make its debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Set to arrive on the platforms on October 17, 2023, the title will be bringing its cooperative sandbox survival gameplay to fans in around six weeks.

As part of this announcement, a new trailer for the game has also been released, with this showing off another look at gameplay and the sort of magical action it will involve.

Finally, it has been mentioned that pre-orders for the game are now live, and that anyone who does so will be granted The Noble Wizard Pack, which includes a collection of charms to use on your Gunmancer.

There is no mention as to when the title will debut on Nintendo Switch.