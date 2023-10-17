Wizard with a Gun gets a gameplay free launch trailer

HQ

As we reported early last month, Devolver Digital's upcoming co-op adventure Wizard with a Gun premieres on October 17... and that happens to be today. Therefore we have now gotten an official launch trailer

As you might have guessed as Devolver Digital is the publisher, this is a highly original game about wizards that frankly don't need magic, as they have guns. While it does offer a whole lot of action, it also has some RPG elements for you and a friend to enjoy while exploring the world.

You can check out the video below, it perfectly sets the tone for the game - but does not offer any gameplay. Wizard with a Gun launches today for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be released for Switch on a later date.