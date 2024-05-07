Wizard with a Gun gets 4-player co-op next week

HQ

Wizard with a Gun is updating its player cap to allow for four-player co-op starting next week. On the 13th of May, you'll be able to team up with up to three friends to take on the roguelite together.

Wizard with a Gun has had co-op since launch, but it only allowed 2 players to venture together. Along with the four-player co-op addition, more things are coming in the game's next update, such as difficulty options, a new in-game library, and more.

Check out the trailer for the four-player co-op update below: