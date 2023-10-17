HQ

At this time of the year, it's easy to gloss over indie games. With so many big budget and eye-catching AAA projects making their debut, it's easy to drop the ball on keeping up on the latest and most exciting indies. So with this being the case, should you be taking time away from Lords of the Fallen, Sonic Superstars, Total War: Pharaoh, and the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder to check out Galvanic Games' Wizard with a Gun? Maybe.

Wizard with a Gun is an indie action adventure game that sees players heading into different sandbox levels, to collect resources, defeat enemies, and most importantly, to survive. It's an isometric game that uses rather basic combat and movement controls but builds on them with sprawling RPG systems and boss mechanics, and then looks to complicate things further with a very comprehensive crafting and upgrading suite. Match this up with a time-resetting storyline and a world that you can bend to your will, and you get a game that is often a little too complex for its own good.

And to me this where Wizard with a Gun instantly struggles to draw the player in. When you look at some of more well received indies as of late that combine combat or exploration with crafting or base building systems, like Cult of the Lamb or Dave the Diver, the two areas are separated enough that you can enjoy both without feeling overwhelmed by the requests of the other. In Wizard with a Gun, this isn't the case. The crafting, upgrading, and progression suite is so demanding that it often puts a bit of a strain on the rest of the game. You head out into levels where you only have a short amount of time to return before being in immense danger, and yet in those five or so minutes, you're expected to hunt powerful enemies and essentially mine the surroundings for basic resources so you can craft better upgrades, ammunition, weapons, and improve core objects.

It's a balance that doesn't quite feel right. More often than not, I found myself a little overwhelmed with what Wizard with a Gun was asking of me. Fight deadly adversaries without dying else you lose all the items you have on your person, explore each map to determine where the important events are located, craft an arsenal of weapons that each do slightly different things while also ensuring you have the ammunition to actually use those weapons, scan enemies and items to learn more about them, rebuild levels using specific tools to reach new areas, the list goes on. Wizard with a Gun comes across as a game that is trying to be too many things at once, and due to its smaller scale, could benefit from cutting the fat away from many of these additional and frankly unnecessary side mechanics.

But just because Wizard with a Gun feels bloated, it doesn't mean it's all bad. The combat flows incredibly well, there's a deep variety of enemy types, the character customisation suite is surprisingly deep and important, and the multiplayer keeps things fresh. The animation style and art direction is also a highlight that reminds me of Cult of the Lamb. There are plenty of reasons to fall in love with this game, but they're all dependent on how patient you are with the steep opening portion and the demanding crafting and progression offering.

The theme of Wizard with a Gun is genuinely unique and interesting, and I do think it stands out in the indie space, but considering some of the absolute gems that we've have land from indie creators so far in this year alone, it's difficult to put Wizard with a Gun in that same upper echelon right now. This is a well made and fun game, with great art and a quality multiplayer offering, but it's held back by overwhelming and demanding crafting, RPG, and progression that takes the sting and thrill out of the broader experience.