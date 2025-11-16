Wizard of Legend 2 is coming to Switch later this month

Developer Dead Mage and publisher Humble Games has announced that Wizard of Legend 2 will finally be coming to Nintendo's hybrid platform later this month. After leaving Early Access on PC earlier this year and simultaneously launching on PlayStation and Xbox, this Switch version will look to reflect that edition of the game.

In a press release we're told that Wizard of Legend 2 will have "all content from the console/PC edition" and that it will even include "refined controls for Joy-Con and Pro controllers, and optimised performance across both handheld and docked play."

The Switch edition will also feature four-player local co-op support, but the main catch is that this will be a Switch 1 version of the game, as there is no mention of a native Switch 2 edition as of writing.

As for the release date for the Switch edition, it's set for November 25.