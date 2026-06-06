Wiz Khalifa is the latest celebrity to be hunted down by Agent 47

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Agent 47 continues his quest through killing as many celebrities as he can get away with, and Wiz Khalifa is next on the list. If you thought you'd find the rapper and musician chilling out at his studio or home, you'd be mistaken.

If you guessed he'd be fighting in an MMA arena, complete with purple-robed cultists acting as guards, I'd be incredibly surprised. Agent 47 has to commit a murder while everyone is locked onto one of these fighters, and Mr. Khalifa doesn't look like he'll go down quickly. That workout routine is paying off.

Wiz Khalifa joins Hitman in a free new mission available now until the 5th of July. Get killing, Agent 47.