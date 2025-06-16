Witty and slapstick comedy is the theme in latest look at The Naked Gun

HQ

Rebooting a franchise as beloved and timeless as The Naked Gun is no short order but Akiva Schaffer is taking that task by the horns and running with it all the same. This August, we can head to cinemas to check out The Naked Gun, which is the reboot that features Liam Neeson in the role of Detective Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's Frank Drebin Sr., for a film that is as wacky, daft, and witty as the original movies.

We've got to see more of this in action following the recent teaser trailer, as now a full trailer for the film has made its arrival to show Frank battling with electric cars, meeting Pamela Anderson's Beth, beating up and ripping the arms off of criminals, and otherwise being the best damn Police Squad detective one could hope for.

You can see the latest trailer for The Naked Gun below, as well as its official synopsis, with the movie set to open in cinemas around the world from August 1 (the UK premiere is set for August 8).

"Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston."