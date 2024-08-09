Witness the chaotic origins of Saturday Night Live in Sony's upcoming movie

One of the most popular comedy programmes in the US that has survived the test of time is Saturday Night Live, a show that has aired for decades and seen comedians, prospective actors, musicians, sports personalities, and big name stars appearing to perform satirical sketches. While you're probably well aware of that, you may be less aware of how the show came about and how its first show was a chaotic nightmare.

Sony Pictures has tapped director Jason Reitman to document and present the wild 90 minutes that occurred before Saturday Night Live's inaugural show. The movie is simply known as Saturday Night, and sees current SNL titan Gil Kenan attached as a writer alongside Reitman.

The movie also has a star-studded cast, including the likes of Willem Dafoe, JK Simmons, Matthew Rhys, Finn Wolfhard, Kaia Gerber, Rachel Sennott, Lamorne Morris, Ella Hunt, Emily Fairn, and many, many more.

Saturday Night is slated to open in cinemas on October 11, and you can see the full synopsis below:

"At 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television - and culture - forever. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan & Reitman, Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Full of humor, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, we count down the minutes in real time until we hear those famous words..."