Witness how Mufasa became The Lion King this December

Considering Disney's live-action/animated remake of The Lion King is still the ninth highest-grossing film of all-time, with $1.663 billion to its name, it's a little bit surprising that we've had to wait five years to see the production giant capitalise on that success.

This December we'll finally be seeing that as Mufasa: The Lion King will be making its debut in cinemas. The film will be a prequel with sequel elements that tells the story of how Mufasa went from being a lion cub orphan to becoming king of the savannah, all through a fateful meeting with the heir to the throne.

The plot synopsis for the film is as follows: "Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

The film will feature an all-star and stacked cast including the likes of various returning voices, such as Donald Glover as King Simba, Beyonce Knowles as Queen Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and John Kani as Rafiki, but this film will also introduce a few new stars, such as Aaron Pierce as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Eshe, Keith David as Masego, Lennie James as Obasi, Blue Ivy Carter as Simba and Nala's daughter Kiara, and more.

You can see the teaser trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King below, ahead of its arrival on December 20, 2024.