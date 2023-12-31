Withings Scan Watch Horizon is a stylish alternative to your regular smart watch

HQ

Withings is a brand known for its stylish builds, and that is perhaps no better encapsulated than in the new Scan Watch Horizon, which is a gorgeous alternative to the other smart/hybrid watches out there.

Apart from the lovely style, in our latest Quick Look we also go over all of the specifications you're getting with this watch, including sleep tracking, the smart notification systems, and more. If you're in the market for a new watch, or missed out on getting someone important a good gift, check out our impressions in the video below: