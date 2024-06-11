With the arrival of Terry Bogard and Mai in Street Fighter 6, the developers are open to making a new Capcom vs SNK game

HQ

One of the major announcements focused on the fighting game community during this recently completed Summer Game Fest was the reveal of four new characters coming to Street Fighter 6, with two of them being guest stars from another great fighting game series, SNK's Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. This got us thinking that there's a good feeling between Capcom and SNK, and indeed Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto acknowledged as much in an interview they gave us in Los Angeles, which you can see below.

In that same interview, and based on the great reception to the announcement of these characters, we asked them if that meant fans could expect a new crossover between Capcom and SNK, and the answer was quite hopeful:

Obviously it's just good intentions, but the truth is that we were also able to talk to the SNK team at SGF and, you know what? We asked them the same question. And between jokes to the other team, Chief Producer of the next Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, Yasuyuki Oda, said "maybe we'll do it directly on our own". You can hear his answer below, starting at the 2:20 mark:

The truth is that even if they are games about punching each other to the ground, few genres create a better community than fighting games.