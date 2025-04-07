The 25th edition of Naples Comicon is less than a month away. In early February, they announced much of their line-up, with Tanino Liberatore being the big guest artist and showing the poster designed by Jamie Hewlett of the band Gorillaz. In March, they added more names to that list like James Harren or Mike McKean, as well as the Cosplay Challenge PRO contest. You can check out all the artists participating here, including Yuji Horii, creator of Dragon Quest, from the video game world.To recap the most recent announcements, we can say that they cover the world of comics, western and eastern, as well as another name to talk about video games with knowledge of the cause.The first guest is a bit of an outlier, as we're talking about the first volume of Absolute Batman. This acclaimed story of the Man-Bat will have its Italian premiere at Comicon and will be presented by its creators, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. It was the best-selling comic book series in the United States in 2024, so we're talking about a big arrival in the Italian market.Also related to the world of comics, but this time manga, are Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa, writer and illustrator of the Bungo Stray Dogs series, to present the new Bungo Stray Dogs film, Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple. The series has sold over sixteen million copies and has been adapted into, in addition to its five seasons of anime and films, video games, drama and light novels. There will be an autograph signing and screening of the new film with attendees.Finally, representing the world of video games with another international guest, Charles Cecil, co-founder of Revolution Software and a key figure in the development of video games with his adventure games, will be at Comicon. Some of his most famous titles are Broken Sword and Beneath a Steel Sky, which will surely ring a bell for fans of the genre.Which of these guests are you most interested in?