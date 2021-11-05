With a score of 91, Forza Horizon 5 is now the highest-rated new release of 2021 on Metacritic

HQ

Microsoft has received a lot of heat over the last decade for its exclusive content. Due to this many would perhaps be surprised that the highest-rated game of the year on Metacritic comes from its catalogue of first-party titles. The game we're talking about is, of course, Forza Horizon 5, a gorgeous new racer set within the varied environment of Mexico.

The game is now sitting at a score of 91, which is the highest for a brand-new release. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut with 97 and Tetris Effect: Connected on Switch with 95 do rank higher, but they are newer versions of older releases. The other titles released in 2021 that fall shortly behind Forza Horizon 5 are Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series at 90, Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Xbox One at 90, and It Takes Two on PS4 at 89.

Of course, critical acclaim isn't exactly new for the Forza Horizon franchise. Forza Horizon 3 on Xbox One has an identical score as the latest outing, and the fourth entry in the series even outranks its completely with a total of 92.