With 2025 in full swing, the USB-C starts its reign as the EU's common charging standard

HQ

The European Union has been doing its part in attempting to control the crazy technological titans around the world, and in part this has led to enforcing a common charging cable standard in any areas that make up the EU. This was decided a while ago, but now that we're into 2025, this has come into effect, meaning former iterations of the USB and also alternatives like Apple's Lightning cable have been exiled, something we've seen planned for lately with the trillion dollar company moving on from its own charging solution.

The EU's reasoning behind this enforcement has always been that it "promotes solutions that favour technological innovation in electronic device charging while avoiding market fragmentation." The EU expands further by adding "the common charger will improve consumers' convenience, reduce the environmental footprint associated with the production and disposal of chargers, while maintaining innovation."

Some folk have questioned the decision however and wondered how this will affect creativity and innovation in the sector, but the key thing to really note is that it's USB-C ports that must remain the standard, meaning cable technology can still see innovation assuming it features connectivity options with said port.

Do you think this is a good decision for reducing electronic waste?

This is an ad: