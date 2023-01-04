Witchfire will support DLSS3 technology

HQ

Video games have been making huge strides over the past few years when it comes to visual fidelity and quality. 4K gaming is becoming more and more common, but anyone who has tried playing games on maximum visual settings knows that better graphics come at a cost to performance. So, technology companies have been working on fancy ways to provide top-notch graphics all while delivering on fluid performance as well, and for Nvidia this comes in the form of the DLSS3 technology.

DLSS3 allows users to get the best of both worlds; quality visuals but also high and fluid framerates. While those who own an RTX 40-Series graphics card will likely have already had the chance to test DLSS3, if you want to see it in action in a promising looking rogue-lite shooter, look no further than below.

The Astronauts, the developer behind the upcoming Witchfire, has shared a look at the game running with DLSS3 enabled, and announced that when the game does debut into Early Access later this year that the title will support the feature. Needless to say it makes the game look very pretty indeed.