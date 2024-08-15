Witchfire will come to Steam Early Access this year

HQ

Developer The Astronauts has announced that its magical RPG shooter Witchfire will finally be debuting as an Early Access title on Steam sometime this year. Currently available as an Early Access project on the Epic Games Store, the title will finally be coming over to Valve's platform too, all just as a big new patch has arrived on the current build.

This patch is regarded as The Wailing Tower update and brought with it a new map, new enemies to battle, new loot and gear to find, and additional features too. You can see this all in action in the latest trailer for the game below.

As for when Witchfire will finally be leaving Early Access and debuting as a 'complete' project, The Astronauts talked a bit about this recently.