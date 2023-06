HQ

Dark fantasy shooter Witchfire is launching in early access on the 20th of September, 2023, as confirmed by a new trailer at Summer Game Fest.

Witchfire is the second game from The Astronauts, the studio previously behind The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

We didn't get much in terms of gameplay, but it does look interesting with its setting combining grimdark fantasy with refreshing gunplay. Check out the trailer below to check out more of Witchfire.