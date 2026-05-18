Witcher spin-off Project Sirius finds new lead writer

Project Sirius, one of many games CD Projekt Red is working on right now, has found itself a new lead writer. The game was first billed to us as a multiplayer spinoff of The Witcher. However, in early 2023 the project was rebooted, with CD Projekt Red saying it was better to cut costs early than to have to deal with bigger issues later on.

Then, last year there were layoffs at the developer of Project Sirius, The Molasses Flood, with the studio then being absorbed wholly into CD Projekt Red, and the work continuing from there. Now, we have an update on one of the leads behind the game, as Kwan Perng has confirmed on social media he'll be the lead writer on Project Sirius, at CD Projekt Red.

This tells us that development on the project is still probably fairly early on, so don't expect a surprise drop this year or next. However, a new lead writer can be attached to a project at a number of points in development. Perng's main experience lies in creating the stories for Destiny 2: The Final Shape and Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, where he was the narrative lead. We can't wait to see what he's been cooking up for The Witcher spin-off.