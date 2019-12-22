Witcher author and CD Projekt Red signed new rights contract

The author of the Witcher novels that spawned CD Projekt Red's video game series The Witcher as well as the recently released Witcher series on Netflix has seemingly had mixed feelings towards the Polish developer following its success and the monetary agreement for the Witcher rights. However, despite a strained past relationship, the two parties have agreed once again by renewing the rights contract and continuing the relationship recently.

This was announced on CD Projekt Red's official site and means the developer retains the rights to The Witcher property in "video games, graphic novels, board games, and merchandise".

Do you think we'll be seeing a new Witcher game following the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and if so, what would you like to see from a fourth instalment?