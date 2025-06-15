Witcher 4 goes console first: 60 FPS is the goal

HQ

The Witcher 4 will follow a "console first" strategy, with a target of 60 FPS. This was revealed by the developers in an interview with Digital Foundry, where they also mentioned that even the less powerful Series S model is expected to run The Witcher 4 at a stable 60 FPS—though it will be "extremely challenging." This also means that a major focus will be placed on optimizing the game across different platforms.

The technical work involved is extensive, requiring careful prioritization of the codebase structure, rendering optimizations, and testing in a wide variety of environments. While the Series S poses the toughest challenge, the ambition is clear: a stable and slick experience across all consoles. CD Projekt Red wants to avoid repeating the mistakes made with Cyberpunk 2077 and is aiming for a polished launch experience.

Speaking to Digital Foundry, the team said:

"I will say that 60 FPS will definitely be extremely challenging on the Series S, let's just say that this something that we need to figure out."

Do you think CDPR will pull it off—and which console are you planning to play The Witcher 4 on?