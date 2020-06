You're watching Advertisements

Do you own CD Projekt Red's phenomenal RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on a format other than PC via GOG? If so, you can grab a copy via the GOG Galaxy 2.0 launcher for free. The offer is valid until June 23 and to net a PC copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you just have to link the account on which you own the game to your account on the GOG launcher and then visit the Witcher 3 page on the GOG store to redeem the game.

Don't know how to link your account? Take a look below.