Witchbrook has been delayed to 2026

If you have been looking forward to the cosy sim from Chucklefish, Witchbrook, we have some news to share. The indie project has been delayed and will no longer be launching in the winter of 2025 as expected.

In an update blog post, it's revealed that Witchbrook will now arrive in 2026, and the reason for the game's delay is explained as such:

"Witchbrook is a big project - and it's taking shape exactly as we hoped; full of charm, depth and detail! In our first blog, we shared our goal to create a living, breathing world for you to explore, and as we bring all those elements together, we're taking the time needed to ensure the world feels rich, immersive, and alive."

Granted, the delay will mean some added content in the complete launch version of the game, including "additional exciting opportunities, including additional platforms and language support we hadn't initially planned!"

And for more on the game, the developer has even released an interactive map that lets folk see what the wider area of Mossport has in store. You can head over here to explore the surrounding area.