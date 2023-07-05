Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

WIT Studio would like to do more DC animé in the future

Suicide Squad ISEKAI might be the first collaboration between DC and WIT Studio, but it doesn't seem to be the last.

It was a major surprise yesterday when DC and WIT Studio announced an animé based on Suicide Squad called Suicide Squad ISEKAI. Now it seems like this might not be the last collaboration from these two companies we'll get to enjoy in the future.

As reported by ComicBook.com, WIT Studios confirmed during Anime Expo that they would like to work more with DC in the future, creating animé based on both heroes and villains. If it pans out it the end remains to be seen, but we're officially interested.

Check out the Suicide Squad ISEKAI trailer below.

