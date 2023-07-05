WIT Studio would like to do more DC animé in the future

HQ

It was a major surprise yesterday when DC and WIT Studio announced an animé based on Suicide Squad called Suicide Squad ISEKAI. Now it seems like this might not be the last collaboration from these two companies we'll get to enjoy in the future.

As reported by ComicBook.com, WIT Studios confirmed during Anime Expo that they would like to work more with DC in the future, creating animé based on both heroes and villains. If it pans out it the end remains to be seen, but we're officially interested.

Check out the Suicide Squad ISEKAI trailer below.