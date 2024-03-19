Wish is coming to Disney+ in early April

HQ

We kind of expected Wish to arrive on Disney+ sometime in late March or early April, especially since the film was set to be available to rent on digital platforms from April 11. These assumptions have now been confirmed, as Disney has announced that the animated film will be coming to its streaming service as soon as April 3, 2024.

This means if you haven't seen the film at cinemas or at home as a PVOD, which seemingly few people did for the former since it only managed to earn $250 million globally at the box office, you can boot up the streamer in a few weeks and catch the film in its entirety.

As for what Wish is about, the synopsis is as follows: "Wish is an animated film welcoming audiences to the kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force. Together, Asha and Star confront a formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."

You can see the movie's trailer below.